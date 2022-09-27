GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall weather has arrived which means it’s time for fall fashion! Ilze and Blair from A.K. Rikk’s, our Fashion and Style Expert, join us today to talk about denim trends for this season plus they’ll give us a preview of a special event they have coming up this Friday, Drinks & Denim. Come out this Friday for a ladies night event with Oscar Adames from L’AGENCE! There will be fashion advice, French champagne cocktails and a chance to win $1,000 in L’AGENCE just by trying on the new silhouettes.

A.K. Rikk’s

Fashion & Style Expert

6303 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

Open Tuesday through Saturday

616-957-3242

Hello@AKRikks.com

AKRikks.com

