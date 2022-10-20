GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall fashion is in full swing and one thing we want to talk about is the blazer! Blair and Bethany join us from A.K. Rikk’s, our Fashion and Style Expert, to talk about this fall fashion staple plus a great event they have coming up featuring the brand “Veronica Beard.”

Park Avenue Party on Thursday, October 27 from 5-8pm

• Complimentary cocktails and treats

• DJ Drea Jay from Chicago

• Hundreds of units of Veronica Beard (on top of what we carry)

• Giveaway- You do it all, so you deserve some pampering. Simply try on two blazers and you’ll be entered to win a Tranquil Stone Massage, HydraFacial, and Signature Luxury Hand & Foot Retreat from Woodhouse Day Spa.

• FREE CHILDCARE and activities for the kids with full-time supervision in our playroom.

A.K. Rikk’s

Fashion & Style Expert

6303 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

Open Tuesday through Saturday

616-957-3242

Hello@AKRikks.com

AKRikks.com

