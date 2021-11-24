The Law Offices of Carrier Law can help ensure that your long and short term care will be covered in your retirement years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Planning for your retirement years is a major thing -where you’re going to live and how you will ensure that your long and short term care will be covered.

You want to avoid a situation where you, or your loved ones, are dealing with a crisis. The folks at the Law Offices of David Carrier, an estate planning and elder care law firm and also our Estate Planning Expert, want to help!

The Law Offices of Carrier Law

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Make an appointment

1-800-317-2812

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores,

Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Sponsored by The Law Offices of David Carrier.