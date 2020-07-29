PACE Program continues to expand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s easy to feel alone when you’re taking care of a loved one who is aging but there is a free program that offers lots of assistance. We’ve talked about the PACE (Programs for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Program before – it’s a benefit through medicare and medicaid. The PACE Program has had some major changes lately that may impact you and those you love.

We discuss these changes with our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier at Carrier Law.

PACE Eligibility:

Be 55 or older

Live in the service area of a PACE organization

Need a nursing home-level of care (as certified by the state)

Be able to live safely in the community with help from PACE

