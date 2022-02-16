Our Estate Planning Expert discusses PACE and who qualifies for it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most older Americans needing long term care are eligible for in-home care through the Program of All inclusive Care for the Elderly – PACE or the Medicaid Waiver Program. Our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, is here to tell us more.
Sponsored by The Law Offices of David Carrier.