Managing your estate during the pandemic

Estate Planning Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people put off their estate planning until “something happens.” With the Coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking to put plan in place for those big life decisions.

Luckily, our Expert, David Carrier, is here to help with those big life decisions with a FREE, virtual life plan workshop webinar.

You can also reach out to get information about their payroll protection plan and help with documents – just call the 1-800 number below!

Carrier Law

Estate Planning & Elder Law 

Sponsored by Carrier Law.

