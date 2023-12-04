GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-You may have seen a court case involving the estate of Aretha Franklin on the news recently. When she died, she had at least three wills written by hand. The various wills conflicted with each other, and this led to conflicts among her four sons and eventually landed the case in probate court. So how can you avoid a situation like this for your family? Our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, joins us now to talk about this.

