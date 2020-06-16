Closings & Delays
Major changes happening with PACE Program

Estate Planning Expert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some major changes happening with PACE – something that could impact you and those you love.

Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, talks to us about those changes.

PACE Eligibility:

  • Be 55 or older
  • Live in the service area of a PACE organization
  • Need a nursing home-level of care (as certified by the state)
  • Be able to live safely in the community with help from PACE

