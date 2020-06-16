Major changes happening with PACE Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some major changes happening with PACE – something that could impact you and those you love.
Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, talks to us about those changes.
PACE Eligibility:
- Be 55 or older
- Live in the service area of a PACE organization
- Need a nursing home-level of care (as certified by the state)
- Be able to live safely in the community with help from PACE
Carrier Law
Estate Planning & Elder Law
- Make an appointment
- 1-800-317-2812
- Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores,
- Holland, & Portage
- (616) 361-8400
- www.davidcarrierlaw.com
