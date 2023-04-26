GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Planning your estate can be complicated. You will often encounter conflicting information about how to make a plan and what type of plan you need to protect your future and your loved ones when you pass away. David Carrier, our estate planning expert, is here with an overview of the truth, lies and misconceptions, and tips on avoiding common estate planning mistakes.

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Make an appointment

1-800-317-2812

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Sponsored by The Law Offices of David Carrier.