GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know the last few years have been challenging from a financial standpoint, with both a roller coaster stock market and a tough economy. All of the uncertainty may have you wondering about your financial future and retirement and how to make the most of it. That’s why it’s important to have a plan, and our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start.

David and his team also offer life planning workshops at each of their locations. Find one near you!

>>>Take a look!

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Make an appointment

1-800-317-2812

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Sponsored by The Law Offices of David Carrier.