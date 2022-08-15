GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last few months with both a roller coaster stock market and a tough economy may have you wondering about your financial future and your retirement. That’s why it’s important to have a plan and our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start.

>>>Take a look!

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Make an appointment

1-800-317-2812

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Sponsored by The Law Offices of David Carrier.