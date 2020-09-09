Don’t put off estate planning for the future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people put off their estate planning because it’s something so far in the future. Most of us wait until there is a triggering event – a medical diagnosis, cancer, dementia – but we could also consider the Coronavirus pandemic a triggering event as well.

Our Expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, is here to tell us about how to protect yourself by planning ahead.

Carrier Law

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Make an appointment

1-800-317-2812

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores,

Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Sponsored by Carrier Law.