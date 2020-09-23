David Carrier discusses common Medicaid mistakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Medicaid has strict eligibility standards based on medical needs, financial resources and income – but many of us may not know enough about it or may not take it seriously.

Our expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, is here to help prevent us from making common medicaid mistakes.

Carrier Law

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Make an appointment

1-800-317-2812

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores,

Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Sponsored by Carrier Law.