David Carrier discusses common Medicaid mistakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Medicaid has strict eligibility standards based on medical needs, financial resources and income – but many of us may not know enough about it or may not take it seriously.
Our expert in Estate Planning, David Carrier, is here to help prevent us from making common medicaid mistakes.
Carrier Law
Estate Planning & Elder Law
- Make an appointment
- 1-800-317-2812
- Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores,
- Holland, & Portage
- (616) 361-8400
- www.davidcarrierlaw.com
Sponsored by Carrier Law.