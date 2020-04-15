Carrier Law offering virtual life plan workshops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Planning for a successful future can be difficult during the current pandemic.

Luckily, our Expert, David Carrier, is here to help with those big life decisions with a FREE, virtual life plan workshop webinar.

You can also reach out to get information about their payroll protection plan and help with documents – just call the 1-800 number below!

Carrier Law

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Sponsored by Carrier Law.