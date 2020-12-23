Carrier Law has services to help you prepare your estate planning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With COVID continuing to impact the health care system, many people may be wondering how to get started when it comes to preparing their estate planning.
Luckily, our expert, David Carrier, offers online classes along with free documents to help you along the way!
Carrier Law
Estate Planning & Elder Law
- Make an appointment
- 1-800-317-2812
- Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores,
- Holland, & Portage
- (616) 361-8400
- www.davidcarrierlaw.com
Sponsored by Carrier Law.