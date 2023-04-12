GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many of us, going to the dentist can cause a lot of anxiety and even fear. The team at Grand Valley Dentistry, our Dental Health Expert, understands and recognizes how patients feel, so they offer multiple sedation options.

In May, they will be able to provide sedation for general dentistry patients in addition to full mouth reconstruction patients. The first week of May, they are offering sedation half off to established patients and new patients. They do require an exam prior to the sedation procedure. Call their office to schedule an appointment.

>>>Take a look!

Grand Valley Dentistry

5916 Lake Michigan Drive – Allendale

616-895-7400

GrandValleyDentistry.com

Sponsored by Grand Valley Dentistry.