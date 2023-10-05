GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Good oral health is important; it can improve your teeth and transform your smile into something that’s bright and beautiful. So many people want a place with the expertise to handle it all, like the team at Grand Valley Dentistry, our dental health expert. We have doctors Lance and Paul to tell us about the great experiences they offer their patients.

Grand Valley Dentistry

5916 Lake Michigan Drive – Allendale

616-895-7400

Free consults and $150 teeth whitening for life

GrandValleyDentistry.com

Sponsored by Grand Valley Dentistry.