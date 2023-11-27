GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The idea of building your own home is a dream come true for many people. Whitmore Custom Homes, our newest expert, is a family-owned, fixed-price custom home builder in West Michigan. One of the brothers behind this company, Ryan, joins us today.

The founding partners’ previous experiences have helped to set Whitmore Custom Homes apart, really disrupting the norms of the custom home building industry. “Raised on a small farm in mid-Michigan, where the core values of our business are rooted: Honesty, Transparency, Hard Work, and general respect of others were taught by our parents.”

Ryan previously worked in and ran operations across the automotive and alternative energy industries and is a mechanical engineer with an MBA from the University of Michigan. Brett previously worked as a commercial pilot and also worked for MDOT managing airport construction projects, while also piloting planes for the State of Michigan, and is a licensed flight instructor. Nathan previously managed the engineering and service department for a packaging company, has an MBA, and is a licensed real estate broker.

