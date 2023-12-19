GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The new year is almost here, and maybe a goal you have for yourself is to custom-build or renovate your home.

Ryan from Whitmore Custom Homes joins us to tell us about their process!

Whitmore Custom Homes is the first call anyone considering a custom renovation or new custom home building project should call. Whitmore Custom Homes will help align expectations between the client and all other parties to ensure that the project gets through the design stage and into construction within the client’s expectations for budget and schedule.

Whitmore Custom Homes

2137 Wealthy Street SE, East Grand Rapids

616-446-3482

WhitmoreCustom.com

Sponsored by Whitmore Custom Homes.