GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At one point or another, most of us will be summoned for jury duty. For those of us not in the legal world, the thought of heading to court can seem intimidating and a bit confusing. Each county has a different process when it comes to trial and selection.

Peter VanGelderen from the law firm Willey and Chamberlain, our criminal defense expert, joined us to share some important information about jury duty.

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Avenue NW, Ste 810

616-458-2212

WilleyChamberlain.com

Sponsored by Willey & Chamberlain.