GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Drinking alcohol before the age of 21 is against the law. There can be significant and lasting legal issues for people who drink underage and also for those who provide underage drinkers with alcohol. Britt Cobb and Chip Chamberlain from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert, join us today to share some important information.

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Avenue NW, Ste 810

616-458-2212

WilleyChamberlain.com

Sponsored by Willey & Chamberlain.