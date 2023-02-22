GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you ever find yourself in the position of being the parent of a young adult in legal trouble, it’s important to understand the different programs that can help younger adults avoid permanent criminal convictions. Having the right person on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts is also essential.

Once you turn 18, you have to be charged with any crime as an adult but there are different programs worked into the law that can help younger adults avoid permanent criminal convictions. Some of these programs are the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, diversion for certain minor offenses like shoplifting and MIP. The reason for these programs is that the legal system recognizes that even though you legally are an adult at 18, many people are still maturing and don’t have the discipline that most adults do so these programs give younger people the opportunity to prove they deserve a second chance.

Today we have Britt and Julia here from Willey and Chamberlain, our Expert, to talk more about this.

