GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Drivers in Michigan need to get used to putting their cell phones away while driving. The new hands-free law went into effect on June 30, 2023. Julie Kelly and Britt Cobb from Willey and Chamberlain are in studio to discuss the new law.

The old law prohibited texting while driving, but the new law focuses more on distracted driving. It is much broader and prohibits using or holding a mobile device while driving, even if you’re stopped at a light or in traffic.

Cobb and Kelly say there are some exceptions, such as making emergency calls, looking at maps, using a single tap or swipe to get something done, or doing any of this while the phone is in a holder mounted to your dash. They say police can lawfully pull you over for this alone, and then all the other perils of a traffic stop come into play.

Willey and Chamberlain tells us law enforcement mostly has been issuing warnings rather than citations since the law went into effect while drivers get used to it but a citation will be a civil infraction that comes with fines and community service, and if you get multiple infractions you can lose your driver’s license.

