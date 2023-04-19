GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With summer approaching, more people are definitely out and about enjoying things like scooters, boats and ATVs. Of course, safety is always of the utmost importance with any type of motorized vehicle. The rules are relatively similar for boating and ATVs. You cannot consume alcohol over the legal limit and still operate. There are criminal sanctions but they won’t impact licenses.

Scooters are considered vehicles if operated on the roadway. Once it’s operated like a vehicle, the courts consider it to be such, so if you’re under the influence, you can get a DUI.

Today, our criminal defense experts Peter and Julia, from Willey and Chamberlain, join us to talk about drinking and driving laws.

