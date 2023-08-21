GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people suffer from hip and leg pain but don’t realize that the problem may not be their hip or legs, but actually their back.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, our back and neck pain expert, may have a solution for that chronic pain. He joined us with a patient to talk about the problem and solutions.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

For the first 7 people scheduled: $52 new patient consultation & examination + HydroMassage

Limited appointment availability

Most insurances accepted & FSA accepted

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.