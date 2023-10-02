GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Suffering in pain isn’t easy, and when your doctor’s recommendations for your treatment don’t work with what you want for yourself, you may feel lost. Our Back and Neck Pain Expert, Total Health Chiropractic, may have a solution. Dr. Christopher Miller joins us with one of his patients, Faye.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

$49 new patient consultation

BONUS: First 4 callers will get a copy of Dr. Miller’s book “The Back Pain Solution”

Limited appointment availability

Most insurances accepted & FSA accepted

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.