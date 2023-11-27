GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our dentist tells us if we don’t take care of our teeth, they will rot and decay. So, we brush and floss. In the same way, Dr. Christopher Miller, of Total Health Chiropractic, warns that if we don’t take care of our spinal health it, too, will decay. It can leave patients in a great deal of pain.

There can be some early indicators of spine degeneration:

• Do you have stiffness, loss of flexibility, trouble bending down or getting up?

• Headaches, muscle spasms, or balance issues?

• Do you hear cracking and popping the joints?

• Find yourself often hunched over a phone, tablet, or other device?

It is important to know the early indicators of spinal degeneration. Your spine supports and directly affects the communication pathway from brain to body. Neglecting the spine can lead to serious, chronic painful conditions.

