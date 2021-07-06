Total Health Chiropractic offers a surgery-free approach to chronic neck and back pain

Back and Neck Pain Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you frustrated with what you don’t know about chronic neck and back pain? Are you confused on what your real problem is?

Our Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller, is here with one of his patients to talk about the DRX9000 Therapy treatment experience.

>>>Take a look!

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC NECK & BACK PAIN SEMINAR
July 14th at 6pm
2172 East Paris SE – Grand Rapids
Can’t make it to the seminar? $50 off your first visit with Dr. Miller!
Limited availability, call (616) 328-6130
THChiro.com
**Excludes Medicaid, insurance restrictions may apply**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon