Total Health Chiropractic offering a new patient special for back and neck pain relief!

Back and Neck Pain Expert
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you tired of living in pain? Maybe you’ve wasted time with ineffective and repetitive treatments, only to still live with that pain. Our Back and Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic joins us today with one of his patients, Dave.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL
$18 new patient special
First 35 callers will receive $18 off 1 set of X-rays
Limited appointment availability
Call (616) 328-6130
THChiro.com
**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon