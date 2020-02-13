Stop suffering from sciatica pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our expert in back and neck pain, Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic, stopped by to talk about sciatica pain. If you’ve been suffering from any of the following symptoms, you may be able to get sciatica relief.

SYMPTOMS:

Lower back or hip pain

Constant pain on one side of hip

Tingling or burning down the leg

Pain in the leg/buttocks that’s worse when sitting

Weakness, numbness or difficulty moving leg or foot

Shooting pain making it difficult to stand

Dr. Miller is also offering a FREE sciatic nerve pain seminar.

SCIATIC NERVE PAIN SEMINAR

Tuesday, February 25th @ 6pm

2172 East Paris Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Call 616-328-6130 or THChiro.com

Can’t make it to the seminar? Make sure to check out their special for eightWest viewers!

16 Year Anniversary Special

$99 New Patient

Consultation, examination AND report $465 value

BONUS: $16 x-rays for first 5 callers

Offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid

Stop suffering from neck & back pain!

Limited appointment availability – Call (616) 328-6130 now or schedule online at THChiro.com

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.