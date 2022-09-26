GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Governor Whitmer has declared September to be Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month in Michigan. Total Health Chiropractic is have our Expert, and they offer many effective solutions to help you and your pain.

Doctor Miller joins us today to talk about how he can help patients get some much-needed pain relief without a daily medication.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

$59 new patient consultation & examination

BONUS: First 8 callers get a free rejuvenating hydrotherapy massage

Limited appointment availability

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.