Relieve stubborn back and neck pain during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With COVID-19, it’s important to build your body up to be as strong and healthy as possible. Don’t let COVID-19 cause you to stay at home suffering in pain.



We talk to our expert in relieving back and neck pain, Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, about the services they offer to help relieve pain.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

$47 consultation and examination

BONUS: First 3 callers get a FREE HydroMassage

Limited appointment availability

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.