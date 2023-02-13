GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our next guest has been a staple on eightWest since the very beginning. Now, he and his team are celebrating a big milestone: almost 2 decades of helping people!
Dr. Christopher Miller with Total Health Chiropractic, our Expert, joins us to talk about his patients’ successes over the last 19 years!
TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL
For first 8 people scheduled: $52 new patient consultation & examination + HydroMassage
Limited appointment availability
Most insurances accepted & FSA accepted
Call (616) 328-6130
THChiro.com
**Excludes Medicaid**
Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.