Non-surgical, non-invasive treatments for back pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Worldwide, backpain is the single leading cause of disability, preventing people from engaging in work as well as everyday activities. Today we have our Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller in studio with us.

Back pain can be a symptom of degenerative disc disease, bulging and herniated discs and Dr. Miller uses the DRX9000C Medical device that can specifically target and heal injured discs. It’s non-surgical, non-invasive, no risk, no medications, no injections and all natural.

Chronic Pain Relief Solutions