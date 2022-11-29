GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a busy time of year, with families gearing up for the busy holiday season. It’s important to stay safe and keep our bodies healthy. Today, we have Dr. Christopher Miller here with Total Health Chiropractic to give us some tips to stay safe and healthy during this busy time!

>>>Take a look!

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

$45 new patient consultation & examination

BONUS: First copy of Dr. Miller’s book (for the first 7 callers)

Limited appointment availability

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.