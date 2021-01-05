Don’t put off getting relief from your chronic neck and back pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans aren’t able to live their life to the fullest due to neck or back pain. If you’re sick of waiting to get help and having the pain get worse, our Expert in Back and Neck Pain can help!

Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic joins us to highlight some of the ways he can help alleviate chronic pain.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

$20.21 consultation & examination with Dr. Miller

BONUS: First 3 callers will receive a Hydro Massage

Limited appointment availability

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid, insurance restrictions may apply**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.