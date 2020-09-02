Back or neck surgery may not be helpful for your chronic pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are difficult decisions being made by millions of Americans each year – whether or not to get neck or back surgery.

If it’s something you’ve been considering, Our Back and Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Miller, is here to discuss pain and solutions that may help you feel better.

TOTAL HEALTH CHIROPRACTIC SPECIAL

$50 off first visit

BONUS: First 3 callers get a free Hydro Massage

Limited appointment availability

Call (616) 328-6130

THChiro.com

**Excludes Medicaid**

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.