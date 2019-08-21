Arts and entertainment in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A big part of every community is arts and entertainment, and for the past 16 years in the community of Saugatuck, that place has been the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

Today with have Kristin Armstrong and Kurt Stamm in studio with us.

Currently on stage they have the winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”. This is a regional premiere featuring professional actors and a live band. They’re closing out the 2019 season with “In the Heights” and “Unnecessary Farce”. They’ll announce their 2020 lineup in early winter.

Other concerts/performances:

Michigan’s only Failure Lab event is the SCA Sept 21 featuring outstanding West Michigan personalities Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founder of the supergroup The Byrds, Chris Hillman, will be at SCA October 19. 12-time Grammy nominees, Spyro Gyra will be there on November 23

Saugatuck Center for the Arts