GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fall means the return of a lot of things, colder weather, football and, of course, ArtPrize. Believe it or not, we’re less than a week away from the opening celebration!

Catlin Whitington, the executive director for ArtPrize, joined us to talk about this year’s festivities.

Stay up to date with everything ArtPrize at ArtPrize.org!