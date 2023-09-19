GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DisArt is committed to cultivating and celebrating disability culture. They strive to provide everyone in every community the opportunity to engage with the arts in ways that value their unique viewpoints, experiences and talents. Through exhibitions, events and consulting, DisArt advocates for greater inclusivity and accessibility, creating spaces where both disabled artists and audiences can thrive.

DisArt is thrilled to partner with long-time partner SiTE:LAB to present a sneak peek of their upcoming “Art of Disruption” exhibition during ArtPrize. Their intention is to build new relationships and strengthen past ones through this exhibition and to invite everyone into a conversation about race and disability that removes experiences of shame or assumptions that we should all have a certain baseline of understanding. We are all learning and growing and it’s through relationships that we will be able to create lasting systemic change.

‘The Art of Disruption’

Community event on Sept. 24

4-6 p.m. at Heartside Park

DisArt x SiTE:LAB @ ArtPrize

Sept. 14 – Oct. 1

Heartside Park and Online

301 Ionia Ave SW

DisArtNow.org

Hello@DisArtNow.org