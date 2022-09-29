GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join us for the ArtPrize Closing Awards tomorrow night at Studio Park! The Awards kick off at 7pm and winners for the juried, visitor and Artist-to-Artist awards will be announced.

One $10,000 Visitor Awards in each category for 2D, 3D, Time-Based, Installation, and Digital sponsored by Wolverine Worldwide and Meijer. Juried Award Winners, exclusively sponsored by Haworth, for 2D, 3D, Time-Based, and Installation. The winner in each category will receive $10,000 and honorable mentions in each category will receive $2,500! There will also be one $12,500 Artist-to-Artist Award and one Independent Awards winner in each category — Contemporary Black Award, Artista Latino Award, Asian Art Award — will receive $5,000 each.

Gates open at 6pm or you can stream the event at WOODTV.com!