GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s here – ArtPrize 2022! We’re kicking off 18 days of art being exhibited throughout the city in public parks and museums, galleries and storefronts, in bars and on bridges! Today, Derek Call, ArtPrize’s Event Operations Director, joins us to tell us what we can expect from this year’s festivities!

>>>Take a look!

ArtPrize

750 artists representing 15 countries at 150 venues

$450,000 awarded to artists in prize & grant money

ArtPrize.org/Map

ArtPrize.org/VisitorLanding