GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Artists Creating Together is a nonprofit organization empowering individuals with disabilities to learn, grow and celebrate through the arts. They also have a special auction event coming up this week. Angela joins us to tell us more about the mission of Artists Creating Together.
Artists Creating Together (ACT)
We Are All…Trailblazers Art Auction
Thursday, October 12th @ 6PM
Goei Center in Grand Rapids
ArtistsCreatingTogether.org/Auction
1140 Monroe Ave, NW, Suite 4101
616.885.5866
ArtistsCreatingTogether.org