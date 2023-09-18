GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There is a special collaboration during ArtPrize helping Grand Rapids Public School students show off their creative side. It’s called SmartArt and it’s a way for Consumers Energy to connect with the community and raise awareness of clean energy. Nate joins us today!

On Sunday, leaders from Consumers Energy, ArtPrize and Grand Rapids Public Schools announced the winner of this year’s SmartArt competition at ArtPrize. The SmartArt contest is an annual student art competition focused on clean energy-related subjects that features work by Grand Rapids Public Schools students. Finalists’ artwork is on display during ArtPrize on a large banner hanging outside the Consumers Energy electric substation downtown at Fulton Street and Market Avenue.

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.