GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In today’s market home buying and home building can come with a lot of questions and can feel a little overwhelming. Today we got to sit down with Chris Dorey of Interra Homes and Eric Hesse of Lake Michigan Credit Union to talk about this process and how a home buyer can be armed with more knowledge.

Right now, Interra Homes has more than 40 homes for sales and more are always becoming available. Buyers can receive up to $7,000 towards closing costs with a full-price offer on some of the Interra Homes.

When you build with Interra Homes and use LMCU as a preferred lender, LMCU can lock in your interest rates so no matter what happens, your rate is set. Interra Homes will carry the construction loan for you, which is a huge help. Right now, until June 30th, if you build with Interra Homes you get all the perks of no payments during the build and low deposits as well as receiving up to $5,000 toward a long-term rate lock.

Interra Homes

1781 R W Berends Dr. SW

Wyoming

616-514-0262

