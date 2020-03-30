Closings & Delays
Are you really ready to retire?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you REALLY ready to retire? It’s a loaded question but if you’re 55 and older, it’s crucial to know what retirement will look like for you.

That’s what we’re discussing today with Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Taylor are also popular radio show hosts.

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services, LLC.

