GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The years that students spend in college are about much more than getting a degree, they’re about experiences and opportunities that set them up for a successful future. That’s a goal at Aquinas College and today, we have their president Alicia Córdoba with us and two students, Olivia and Noah.

Aquinas has great students doing great things and offers a 10:1 student/faculty ratio, personal connection to faculty, and the opportunity to come in and get involved in organizations and groups on campus right away. Aquinas helps students get onto campus and guides them through their time at AQ and helps them get a good job and prepare for their future. 94% of graduates are employed, in grad school, or volunteering.

Aquinas College

1700 Fulton St. E – Grand Rapids

616-632-8900

Go.Aquinas.edu

