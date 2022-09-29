GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Aquinas College welcomes students of all backgrounds to thrive in their education and transition into good jobs after they graduate. Today we’re joined by the school’s new president, Dr. Alicia Córdoba, to talk about the great opportunities Aquinas offers to its students!

Cost can be a huge barrier for many students and their families when looking into a college. Aquinas makes sure there are no surprises by walking families through all the scholarship and grant options and 100% of all incoming students get financial aid. Through small class sizes, experiential learning and study away programs, students are also able to learn more about themselves and the world!

Aquinas College

1700 Fulton St. E – Grand Rapids

616-632-8900

Go.Aquinas.edu

