Apply for scholarships through the Grand Rapids Community Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Community Foundation provides over $1 million in scholarships to Kent County students every year. Scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate students or students pursuing a trade.

By completing one application online, you’ll automatically be considered for more than 70 scholarship funds.

67% of scholarshpis last year were awarded to first-generation college students.

Visit grfoundation.org/scholarships to apply and see tips on how to write a great essay.