AOA Window and Door offering a special for eightWest viewers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to update the windows or doors in your home, now is the chance! AOA Window and Door works with homeowners and really gets to know their project so that they can discuss all options and make sure the customer is making the best purchase decision.

They’ll be at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show all weekend and are offering eightWest viewers 10% off their project!

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, March 53pm-9pm
Friday, March 612pm-9:30pm
Saturday, March 710am-9pm
Sunday, March 811am-6pm

Admission:

Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
Child (6-14): $4
Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18

Sponsored by AOA Window and Door.

